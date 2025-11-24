Barchart.com
Do Wall Street Analysts Like Jack Henry & Associates Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Growth & Income by Koto Amatsukami via Shutterstock
With a market cap of $12.4 billion, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) is a financial technology company that connects individuals and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates across four segments: Core; Payments; Complementary; and Corporate and Other, delivering integrated banking systems, digital banking tools, and secure payment processing solutions to banks and credit unions.

Shares of the Monett, Missouri-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. JKHY stock has fallen marginally over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas returned 11%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 2.6% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 12.3% gain. 

Focusing more closely, shares of the payment processing company have underperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) nearly 3% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of JKHY jumped 4.9% following its Q1 2026 results on Nov. 4, reporting EPS of $1.97, which beat analyst estimates. Investors reacted positively to revenue of $644.7 million, up 7.3% year-over-year, alongside a 21% increase in net income to $144 million. Sentiment was further boosted by the company raising its fiscal 2026 guidance, projecting revenue of $2.49 billion - $2.51 billion and EPS of $6.38 - $6.49, above its prior outlook.

For the fiscal year ending in June 2026, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates’ EPS to grow 3.4% year-over-year to $6.45. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings, 11 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with three “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Nov. 6, Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Jack Henry to $175 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating.

The mean price target of $177.54 represents a 3.9% premium to JKHY’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $208 suggests a 21.8% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
JKHY 170.80 +3.03 +1.81%
Jack Henry & Assoc
XLF 51.67 +0.56 +1.10%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,602.99 +64.23 +0.98%
S&P 500 Index

