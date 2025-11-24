Barchart.com
Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Assurant Stock?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

Atlanta, Georgia-based Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) is a global provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets, protecting where people live and the goods they buy. With a market cap of $11.4 billion, Assurant’s operations span the Americas, Indo-Pacific, and Europe.

The insurance giant has notably lagged behind the broader market over the past year. AIZ stock prices have gained 6.4% on a YTD basis and inched up 71 bps over the past 52 weeks, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX12.3% gains in 2025 and 11% returns over the past year.

Narrowing the focus, Assurant has also underperformed the sector-focused Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF6.9% gains in 2025 and 3% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Assurant stock prices gained 1.7% in the trading session following the release of its solid Q3 results on Nov. 4. The company showcased its disciplined execution and registered growth across its businesses. Driven by an increase in premiums earned, net investment income, and fee and other revenues, the company’s topline for the quarter grew 8.9% year-over-year to $3.2 billion, surpassing the Street’s expectations by 2.7%. Further, its adjusted EPS soared 91% year-over-year to $5.73, beating the consensus estimates by 35.5%.

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect AIZ to deliver an adjusted EPS of $19.39, up 16.5% year-over-year. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It has surpassed analysts’ earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the nine analysts covering the AIZ stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on five “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly less optimistic than two months ago, when six analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Nov. 20, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Tommy McJoynt maintained an “Outperform” rating on AIZ and raised the price target from $248 to $254.

AIZ’s mean price target of $253.67 represents an 11.8% premium to the current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $265 suggests 16.8% upside potential.


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AIZ 226.82 +0.77 +0.34%
Assurant Inc
XLF 51.67 +0.56 +1.10%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,602.99 +64.23 +0.98%
S&P 500 Index

