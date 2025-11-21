Cotton Pushes Higher into the Friday Close

Cotton futures closed with steady to 11 point gains on the Friday session, with December down 33 points on the day and 114 points on the week. Crude oil futures were down $1.01 per barrel to $57.99 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.010 higher to $100.100.

Commitment of Traders data, still delayed due to the government shutdown, showed spec funds in cotton futures and options adding another 11,586 contracts to their net short position as of 10/7 to 76,326 contracts.

The 11/20 online auction from The Seam showed 4,173 bales sold at an average price of 62.69 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 65 points on November 20 at 74.00 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on Thursday with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.80 cents/lb on Thursday, down 103 points from the previous week. It is into effect Friday through next Thursday.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 61.35, down 33 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 63.85, up 11 points,