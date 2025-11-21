Corn Slips into the Weekend

Corn futures held onto the losses across the front months on Friday, as contracts were fractionally to a penny lower. December was down 4 ¾ cents this week as the contract’s options expired today. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down a penny at $3.87 1/4.

USDA’s delayed Grain Crushing report showed a total of 463.44 million bushels of corn used in ethanol production during August. That was a 1.2% increase from July but down 3.36% from the year prior.

CFTC data from the week of October 7 showed managed money with a net short position of 141,966 contracts in corn futures and options. That was an addition of 6,656 contracts as of that week.

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 37.3% planted, a 0.7 percentage point increase on the week. That lags the same week last year. The crop is rated 79% in excellent to normal categories.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.25 1/2, down 1 cent,

Nearby Cash was $3.87 1/4, down 1 cent,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.37 1/2, down 1/4 cent,