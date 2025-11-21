Barchart.com
Corn Slips into the Weekend

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes.
Corn, unhusked - by MabelAmber via Pixabay
Corn futures held onto the losses across the front months on Friday, as contracts were fractionally to a penny lower. December was down 4 ¾ cents this week as the contract’s options expired today. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down a penny at $3.87 1/4. 

USDA’s delayed Grain Crushing report showed a total of 463.44 million bushels of corn used in ethanol production during August. That was a 1.2% increase from July but down 3.36% from the year prior. 

CFTC data from the week of October 7 showed managed money with a net short position of 141,966 contracts in corn futures and options. That was an addition of 6,656 contracts as of that week.

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 37.3% planted, a 0.7 percentage point increase on the week. That lags the same week last year. The crop is rated 79% in excellent to normal categories.  

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.25 1/2, down 1 cent,

Nearby Cash  was $3.87 1/4, down 1 cent,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.37 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.44 3/4, down 1/2 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

