Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Eli Lilly Stock Just Joined the $1 Trillion Club. Should You Buy LLY Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Eli Lilly and Co_ by Sergio Photone via Shutterstock
Eli Lilly and Co_ by Sergio Photone via Shutterstock

Investors are glued to Eli Lilly (LLY) shares this morning as the pharmaceutical behemoth became the world’s first trillion-dollar healthcare company. 

LLY has soared this year on the back of explosive demand for its obesity (Zepbound) and diabetes (Mounjaro) treatments, which together brought in over $10 billion in the company’s latest reported quarter. 

At the time of writing, Eli Lilly stock is up a whopping 70% versus its low in early August. 

www.barchart.com

How High Can Eli Lilly Stock Go in 2026?

Despite a massive surge in LLY shares in recent months, Citi’s senior analyst Geoff Meacham sees them pushing higher as the company receives approval for its oral weight-loss pill in 2026.  

According to him, expectations for orforglipron “have steadily risen given a competitive product profile, high consumer interest, and broadening access.”

Meacham expects the oral GLP-1 drug to generate up to $1.8 billion in revenue for Eli Lilly next year – and over $40 billion annually once sales peak.  

Last week, he reiterated a “Buy” rating on the pharma stock and raised his price target to $1,500, indicating potential for nearly 45% upside from current levels. 

Jim Cramer Remains Bullish on LLY Shares

Famed investor Jim Cramer also sees Eli Lilly shares rallying to record levels in 2026. He expects the firm’s recent deal with President Donald Trump’s administration to prove a material catalyst for the healthcare giant.  

The said agreement reduces GLP-1 pricing to around $245 per month for Medicare and Medicaid patient and offers discounted access via TrumpRx, expanding coverage to millions who previously lacked access. 

This huge volume boost despite lower prices will strengthen LLY’s leadership in the weight-loss category – potentially driving its share price much higher from here. 

On CNBC, Cramer praised the company’s management for exploring new therapeutics areas like ALS as well.  

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Eli Lilly

While not nearly as bullish as Citigroup, other Wall Street firms recommend owning Eli Lilly stock heading into 2026 as well. 

The consensus rating on LLY shares remains at “Strong Buy” as the titan’s price-sales (P/S) ratio of 22x is compelling given its exceptionally strong pipeline. 

A graph on a computer screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LLY 1,059.70 +16.41 +1.57%
Eli Lilly and Company

Most Popular News

Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 1
AMD Stock Is the ‘King of the Hill’ Right Now. Should You Buy Shares Here?
A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 2
IonQ Stock is on Discount: Here’s How to Tackle It From a Quantitative Angle
Close- up of computer chip with AI sign by YAKOBCHUK V via Shutterstock 3
Is This Outstanding AI Stock Under $250 Ready to Soar?
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 4
Burry Calls ‘Fraud’ on Hyperscalers: 4 Pins Set to Pop the AI Bubble and the ‘Big Short’ Math on Big Tech
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Soar on Robust Nvidia Earnings
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot