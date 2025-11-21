Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock?

Tarrytown, New York-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases. Valued at $73.9 billion by market cap, the company's portfolio boasts nine marketed drugs - Eylea, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Evkeeza, Libtayo, Inmazeb, Arcalyst, and Zaltrap.

Shares of this biotechnology company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. REGN has declined marginally over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 10.5%. In 2025, REGN stock is up 3.5%, compared to SPX’s 11.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, REGN’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 21.8% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 24.2% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit returns over the same time frame.

REGN's underperformance stems from challenges such as increased scrutiny of drug pricing, regulatory uncertainty, and competition from well-resourced pharmaceutical giants, all of which could hinder growth.

On Oct. 28, REGN shares jumped 11.8% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $11.83 beat Wall Street expectations of $9.44. The company’s revenue was $3.8 billion, beating Wall Street's $3.6 billion forecast.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect REGN’s EPS to decline 9.8% to $34.84 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 28 analysts covering REGN stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” seven “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with one analyst suggesting a “Moderate Buy.”

On Nov. 19, William Pickering from Bernstein assigned a “Buy” rating to REGN with a price target of $818, implying a potential upside of 11% from current levels.

The mean price target of $755.22 represents a 2.5% premium to REGN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $910 suggests a notable upside potential of 23.5%.