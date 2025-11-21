Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Tarrytown, New York-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases. Valued at $73.9 billion by market cap, the company's portfolio boasts nine marketed drugs - Eylea, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Evkeeza, Libtayo, Inmazeb, Arcalyst, and Zaltrap. 

Shares of this biotechnology company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. REGN has declined marginally over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 10.5%. In 2025, REGN stock is up 3.5%, compared to SPX’s 11.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, REGN’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 21.8% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 24.2% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

REGN's underperformance stems from challenges such as increased scrutiny of drug pricing, regulatory uncertainty, and competition from well-resourced pharmaceutical giants, all of which could hinder growth.

On Oct. 28, REGN shares jumped 11.8% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $11.83 beat Wall Street expectations of $9.44. The company’s revenue was $3.8 billion, beating Wall Street's $3.6 billion forecast.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect REGN’s EPS to decline 9.8% to $34.84 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 28 analysts covering REGN stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” seven “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with one analyst suggesting a “Moderate Buy.”

On Nov. 19, William Pickering from Bernstein assigned a “Buy” rating to REGN with a price target of $818, implying a potential upside of 11% from current levels.

The mean price target of $755.22 represents a 2.5% premium to REGN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $910 suggests a notable upside potential of 23.5%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,538.76 -103.40 -1.56%
S&P 500 Index
IBB 165.16 +0.92 +0.56%
Nasdaq Biotechnology Ishares ETF
REGN 745.58 +8.58 +1.16%
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Here’s How You Can Have Your Cake with AMD Stock and Eat It Too – With Just 6.6% Downside Risk
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 2
As Super Micro Reveals a New AI Factory, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold SMCI Stock?
Facebookname backlite by Alex Haney via Unsplash 3
Is Meta Stock a Buy or a Sell Before Michael Burry Drops His Bombshell on November 25?
A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 4
IonQ Stock is on Discount: Here’s How to Tackle It From a Quantitative Angle
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 5
Where Will Amazon Stock Trade in One Year — And What Will Drive AMZN?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot