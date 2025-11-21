Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Corpay Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Chart on a tablet by Burak The Weekender via Pexels
Chart on a tablet by Burak The Weekender via Pexels

With a market cap of $19.3 billion, Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) is a global corporate payments leader that helps businesses and consumers manage expenses efficiently through modern payment solutions. With over 800,000 clients worldwide, Corpay simplifies vehicle, travel, and vendor payments, driving time and cost savings across industries.

The fuel card and payment products provider's shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CPAY stock has decreased 24.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 10.5%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 18.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 11.2% return. 

In addition, shares of the Atlanta, Georgia-based company have also underperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF3.2% rise over the past 52 weeks and a 5.8% YTD gain.

www.barchart.com

Shares of CPAY climbed 6.2% following its Q3 2025 results on Nov. 5. The company delivered stronger-than-expected adjusted EPS of $5.70 and revenue rising 14% to $1.17 billion, in line with forecasts. Investors were encouraged by 11% organic revenue growth, driven by 17% growth in the Corporate Payments segment, along with a 14% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $676.7 million. Also, the management raised its full-year 2025 outlook, which includes adjusted net income of $1.50 billion - $1.52 billion and adjusted EPS of $21.14 - $21.34, supported by recent acquisitions and investments.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect Corpay’s EPS to grow 13.8% year-over-year to $20.18. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and six “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 6, JPMorgan cut its price target on Corpay to $350, while maintaining an “Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $353.54 represents a 27.5% premium to CPAY’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $440 suggests a 58.7% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 51.11 -0.45 -0.87%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,538.76 -103.40 -1.56%
S&P 500 Index
CPAY 277.30 +0.84 +0.30%
Corpay Inc

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Here’s How You Can Have Your Cake with AMD Stock and Eat It Too – With Just 6.6% Downside Risk
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 2
As Super Micro Reveals a New AI Factory, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold SMCI Stock?
Facebookname backlite by Alex Haney via Unsplash 3
Is Meta Stock a Buy or a Sell Before Michael Burry Drops His Bombshell on November 25?
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 4
Where Will Amazon Stock Trade in One Year — And What Will Drive AMZN?
A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 5
IonQ Stock is on Discount: Here’s How to Tackle It From a Quantitative Angle
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot