What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for West Pharmaceutical Services Stock?

Exton, Pennsylvania-based West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. ( WST ) designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. With a market cap of $18.6 billion , West Pharmaceutical’s operations span the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Indo-Pacific.

The contract manufacturer has substantially lagged behind the broader market over the past. WST stock prices have plunged 17.3% over the past 52 weeks and 21.3% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 10.5% gains over the past year and 11.2% returns in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, WST has also underperformed the sector-focused Healthcare Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLV ) 6% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 10.1% gains in 2025.

West Pharmaceutical Services’ stock prices soared 10.9% in a single trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 results on Oct. 23. Driven by organic growth, its net sales for the quarter surged 7.7% year-over-year to $804.6 million, beating the Street’s expectations by 2.4%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS inched up 5.9% year-over-year to $1.96, coming in 17.4% above the consensus estimates .

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect WST to deliver an adjusted EPS of $7.07, up 4.7% year-over-year. On a positive note, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 15 analysts covering the WST stock, the consensus rating is a “ Strong Buy .” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly more optimistic than a month ago, when 10 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Oct. 29, TD Cowen ​analyst Brendan Smith initiated coverage of WST with a “ Buy ” rating and set a price target of $350.

WST’s mean price target of $350 represents a 35.8% premium to current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $390 suggests a notable 51.3% upside potential.