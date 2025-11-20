Corn Posts Losses on Thursday

Corn futures closed the Thursday session with contracts down 1 to 3 3/4 cents across the board. Strong export sales data from more than a month ago failed to get the bulls excited. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 1/4 cents at $3.88 1/4.
Export Sales for 2025/26 corn bookings in the week of October 2 were tallied at 2.26 MMT, on the high side of analysts estimates of 1.4 to 2.5 MMT. That was the largest so far in the marketing year and 84.9% above the same week last year.
Three separate South Korean importers purchased a total of 329,000 MT of corn in tenders overnight, with the origins not listed.
International Grains Council data showed world corn production seen up just 1 MMT from last month, with stocks up 1 MMT in no other major changes to the balance sheet.
Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.26 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,
Nearby Cash was $3.88 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,
Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.37 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents,
May 26 Corn closed at $4.45 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,
