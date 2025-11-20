Barchart.com
Corn Posts Losses on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Sunset over corn field by RitaE via Pixabay
Corn futures closed the Thursday session with contracts down 1 to 3 3/4 cents across the board. Strong export sales data from more than a month ago failed to get the bulls excited. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 1/4 cents at $3.88 1/4. 

Export Sales for 2025/26 corn bookings in the week of October 2 were tallied at 2.26 MMT, on the high side of analysts estimates of 1.4 to 2.5 MMT. That was the largest so far in the marketing year and 84.9% above the same week last year. 

Three separate South Korean importers purchased a total of 329,000 MT of corn in tenders overnight, with the origins not listed.

International Grains Council data showed world corn production seen up just 1 MMT from last month, with stocks up 1 MMT in no other major changes to the balance sheet.

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.26 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.88 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.37 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.45 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

