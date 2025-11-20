Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on EMCOR Group Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $27.5 billion, EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) is a leading provider of mechanical, electrical, building automation, industrial, and energy infrastructure services. The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company’s capabilities span Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), electrical construction, fire protection, energy-efficiency upgrades, and mission-critical facility services.

This industrial company has outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of EME have rallied 18.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 12.1%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 34.5%, compared to SPX’s 12.8% return.

Zooming in further, EME has also outperformed the Invesco Building & Construction ETF’s (PKB8.9% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 20.8% YTD rise. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 30, shares of EME crashed 16.6% after its Q3 earnings release. The company’s revenue advanced 16.4% year-over-year to $4.3 billion. Moreover, its Remaining Performance Obligations (RPOs) as of Sep. 30, 2025, reached a record $12.6 billion, supported by growth across most of the sectors it serves. However, while its EPS of $6.57 also increased 13.3% from the year-ago quarter, it missed the consensus estimates by 1.2%, lowering investor confidence in the stock. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect EME’s EPS to grow 17.3% year over year to $25.24. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. 

Among the 10 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on seven “Strong Buy” and three "Hold” ratings.

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with one analyst suggesting a “Strong Sell” rating. 

On Oct. 31, Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) maintained a "Buy" rating on EME, but lowered its price target to $713, indicating a 17.7% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $696 represents a 14.9% premium from EME’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $800 suggests a 32% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SF 119.00 +0.38 +0.32%
Stifel Financial Corp
$SPX 6,642.16 +24.84 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index
PKB 90.88 +0.02 +0.02%
Dynamic Building & Construction Invesco ETF
EME 616.15 +10.31 +1.70%
Emcor Group

Most Popular News

Bitcoin Cyber Green Data Background by LumerB via iStock 1
Down 30% in a Month, Should You Buy MicroStrategy Stock Here?
Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 2
Think AI Stocks Are Overvalued? Invest in These Data Center Power Trades for the Next Growth Phase.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 3
Here’s How You Can Have Your Cake with AMD Stock and Eat It Too – With Just 6.6% Downside Risk
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 4
‘Good News’ Is Coming for Nvidia Stock, So Buy NVDA Shares Here
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 5
Peter Thiel Just Slashed His Stake in Tesla Stock by 76%. Should You Sell TSLA Too?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot