Quest Diagnostics Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Quest Diagnostics, Inc_ sign- by Sundry Photogreaphy via Shutterstock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX), headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, offers diagnostic testing and services globally. Valued at $20.6 billion by market cap, the company operates a national network of full-service laboratories, rapid response laboratories, and patient service centers. DGX offers esoteric, routine medical, drugs of abuse, and non-hospital-based anatomic pathology testing services.

Shares of this leading diagnostic testing & services provider have outperformed the broader market over the past year. DGX has gained 15.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.3%. In 2025, DGX stock is up 23.3%, surpassing SPX’s 12.9% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, DGX’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 9.8% over the past year. Moreover, DGX’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 12.8% gains over the same time frame.

On Oct. 21, DGX shares closed down more than 3% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.60 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.51. The company’s revenue was $2.8 billion, beating Wall Street's $2.7 billion forecast. DGX expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $9.76 to $9.84, and revenue in the range of $10.96 billion to $11 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect DGX’s EPS to grow 9.6% to $9.79 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering DGX stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, and 10 “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with nine analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 27, Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) kept a “Neutral” rating on DGX and raised the price target to $200, implying a potential upside of 7.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $198.71 represents a 6.9% premium to DGX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $215 suggests an upside potential of 15.6%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XHS 101.71 +0.19 +0.19%
S&P Healthcare Services SPDR
DGX 185.96 +0.64 +0.35%
Quest Diagnostics Inc
$SPX 6,642.16 +24.84 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index
PIPR 320.09 +3.43 +1.08%
Piper Jaffray Companies

