Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

BXP Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Boston Properties, Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Boston Properties, Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

BXP, Inc. (BXP), formerly known as Boston Properties, Inc., is a prominent real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, and manages top-tier office properties across key U.S. cities. The company has its headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. 

Reflecting its expansion beyond Boston, the company officially changed its name to BXP, Inc. in July 2024. It holds a significant presence in major markets such as Boston, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. BXP has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion

With macroeconomic uncertainties affecting real estate, the stock has dropped 11.8% over the past 52 weeks and gained only 1.9% over the past six months. The stock had reached a 52-week low of $54.22 in April, but is up 27.5% from that level. 

On the other hand, the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 12.3% and 11.1% over the same periods, respectively, indicating that the stock has underperformed the broader market. However, the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) has declined 5.8% over the past 52 weeks and 2.8% over the past six months, indicating that the stock has underperformed its sector over the past year but has outperformed over the past six months. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 28, BXP reported its third-quarter results for fiscal 2025. The REIT’s quarterly revenue increased 1.4% year-over-year (YOY) to $871.51 million, surpassing the $807.9 million that was expected by Wall Street analysts. Funds from operations (FFO) is a closely watched metric for REITs. BXP’s FFO per share for the quarter was $1.74. Although this figure was lower than the $1.81 reported a year earlier, it was higher than the $1.72 that analysts had expected. 

BXP also reported seeing strong leasing momentum in the third quarter. During the quarter, the company signed more than 1.5 million square feet of leases, with a weighted-average lease term of 7.9 years, underscoring a 38% YOY increase. 

For the fiscal year 2025, which ends in December 2025, Wall Street analysts expect BXP’s profit to decline 2.8% YOY to $6.90 per share . However, the bottom line is expected to increase 2.2% annually to $7.05 per share in fiscal 2026. The company has a mixed history of surpassing consensus estimates: it topped them in two of the four trailing quarters, matched them in one, and missed them in one. 

Among the 23 Wall Street analysts covering BXP’s stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings and 14 “Holds.” The ratings configuration is more bullish than it was two months ago, with nine “Strong Buy” ratings now, up from five previously.

www.barchart.com

Recently, analysts at Evercore ISI lowered BXP’s price target from $77 to $76, while maintaining an “In Line” rating on its shares. While Q4 is expected to continue seeing strong leasing activity, the overall outlook for office REITs remains cautious. 

BXP’s mean price target of $79.37 indicates a 14.8% upside over current market prices. The Street-high price target of $90 implies a potential upside of 30.2%. 


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,652.20 +34.88 +0.53%
S&P 500 Index
BXP 69.34 +0.21 +0.30%
Bxp Inc
XLRE 40.71 -0.12 -0.29%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 1
Think AI Stocks Are Overvalued? Invest in These Data Center Power Trades for the Next Growth Phase.
Bitcoin Cyber Green Data Background by LumerB via iStock 2
Down 30% in a Month, Should You Buy MicroStrategy Stock Here?
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 3
‘Good News’ Is Coming for Nvidia Stock, So Buy NVDA Shares Here
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 4
Peter Thiel Just Slashed His Stake in Tesla Stock by 76%. Should You Sell TSLA Too?
Apple Inc Tim Cook-by John Gress Media Inc via Shutterstock 5
Apple Is Apparently Getting Ready to Replace CEO Tim Cook. Is That Good News for AAPL Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot