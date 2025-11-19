Barchart.com
Revvity Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani

Revvity Inc_ logo on phone and site by- T_Schneier via Shutterstock

Revvity, Inc. (RVTY), headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of health sciences solutions, technologies, and diagnostic services. Valued at $10.3 billion by market cap, the company focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection, diagnosis, informatics, and other areas.

Shares of this specialty chemicals giant have notably underperformed the broader market over the past year. RVTY has declined 15% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.3%. In 2025, RVTY’s stock fell 16.6%, compared to the SPX’s 12.5% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, RVTY’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 7.5% on a YTD basis. Moreover, the ETF’s 10.9% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s losses over the same time frame.

On Oct. 27, RVTY shares closed down by 1.8% after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue stood at $7 billion, up 2.2% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS fell 7.8% from the year-ago quarter to $1.18. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect RVTY’s EPS to grow marginally to $4.92 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 17 analysts covering RVTY stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and seven “Holds.”

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months. 

On Oct. 28, Brandon Couillard from Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) maintained a “Hold” rating on RVTY with a price target of $102, implying a potential upside of 9.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $113.07 represents a 21.5% premium to RVTY’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $135 suggests a notable upside potential of 45.1%. 


