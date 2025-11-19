Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Moody's Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Moody's Corp_ phone with blue background-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Moody's Corp_ phone with blue background-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $83.9 billion, Moody's Corporation (MCO) is a global integrated risk-assessment firm operating through two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Service. The company provides credit ratings, data, analytics, and SaaS-based risk-management solutions to financial market participants.

The credit ratings agency's shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. MCO stock has declined marginally over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas increased 12.3%. Moreover, shares of the company are slightly down on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 12.5% gain. 

In addition, shares of the New York-based company have also underperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF2.7% rise over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Moody’s delivered stronger-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $3.92 and revenue of $2.01 billion on Oct. 22. The company raised its full-year outlook, lifting expected adjusted EPS to $14.50 - $14.75 and projecting high-single-digit revenue growth. It also reported strong performance in Moody’s Analytics and an 11% revenue increase in its ratings business, driven by robust bond issuance and tight credit spreads. However, the stock fell 2.5% on that day.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect Moody's adjusted EPS to grow 17.4% year-over-year to $14.64. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 11 “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 28, Mizuho analyst Sean Kennedy raised Moody’s price target to $550 and maintained a “Neutral” rating.

The mean price target of $539 represents a 14.6% premium to MCO’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $620 suggests a 31.9% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 51.37 -0.08 -0.16%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,617.32 -55.09 -0.83%
S&P 500 Index
MCO 470.16 -1.96 -0.42%
Moody's Corp

Most Popular News

Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 1
Think AI Stocks Are Overvalued? Invest in These Data Center Power Trades for the Next Growth Phase.
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Make a 3.5% Yield In One Month By Shorting Cash-Secured OTM Palantir Put Options
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 3
Unusual Options Activity Shows 71,000 Calls Hit the Tape for Applied Digital Stock – How You Should Play APLD Here
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Wedbush Says to Push Through the ‘Whiteknuckle Moment’ and Keep Buying Palantir Stock
Photo by Dillon Kydd on Unsplash 5
Dear Fannie Mae Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 18
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot