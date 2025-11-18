Corn Holding Gains at Midday

Corn futures are trading with contracts 1 to 2 cents higher at midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 1/4 cents at $3.98 1/4.
After a near month and a half hiatus, USDA released their Crop Progress report showing 91% of the corn crop harvested as of 11/16, behind the 94% average harvest pace over the last 5 years.
A South Korean importer purchased a total of 65,000 MT of corn in a tender on Tuesday, likely US origin.
Dec 25 Corn is at $4.36 3/4, up 2 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $3.98 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,
Mar 26 Corn is at $4.49 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,
May 26 Corn is at $4.56 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,
