Corn Holding Gains at Midday

Corn futures are trading with contracts 1 to 2 cents higher at midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 1/4 cents at $3.98 1/4.

After a near month and a half hiatus, USDA released their Crop Progress report showing 91% of the corn crop harvested as of 11/16, behind the 94% average harvest pace over the last 5 years.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 65,000 MT of corn in a tender on Tuesday, likely US origin.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.36 3/4, up 2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.98 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.49 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,