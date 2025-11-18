Barchart.com
Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on IQVIA Holdings Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

IQVIA Holdings Inc logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
IQVIA Holdings Inc logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Durham, North Carolina-based IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) provides healthcare research services. Valued at $37.6 billion by market cap, the company offers analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, which helps them in the clinical development and commercialization of medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients.

Shares of this contract research giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. IQV has gained 12.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 13.7%. In 2025, IQV’s stock rose 10%, compared to the SPX’s 13.4% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, IQV’s outperformance is apparent compared to the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 7% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 10.3% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 28, IQV shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.96. The company’s revenue was $4.10 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $4.07 billion. IQV expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $11.85 to $11.95, and expects revenue in the range of $16.2 billion to $16.3 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect IQV’s EPS to grow 5.1% to $10.77 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 22 analysts covering IQV stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and five “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 15 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Nov. 12, BMO Capital initiated coverage of IQV with an “Outperform” rating and $260 price target, implying a potential upside of 20.3% from current levels.

The mean price target of $244.38 represents a 13.1% premium to IQV’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $265 suggests an upside potential of 22.6%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

