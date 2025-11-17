Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Rallies on Monday, as Export Hit 4 Year High

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay
Brought to you by Plus500: A leading futures trading platform. Take advantage of a bonus of up to $200!

Corn futures saw gains hold into the Monday close, as contracts were up 3 to 4 ½ cents. March peaked above $4.50 but couldn’t hold into the close.  The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was back up 4 3/4 cents at $3.96 1/4.

Export Inspections data showed 2.054 MMT (80.86 mbu) of corn shipped in the week that ended on November 13, the largest total for any week since April 2021. That was an increase of 38.35% from the week prior and more than double the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 592,006 MT, with 424,773 MT to Japan and 349,789 MT to South Korea. Marketing year shipments have totaled a massive 15.838 MMT (623.5 mbu) already, a 73% increase yr/yr.

AgRural estimates the Brazilian first corn crop at 85% planted as of Thursday, below the 87% from the same period last year.

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.34 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.96 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.48, up 4 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.55 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 434-6s +4-4 +1.05%
Corn
ZCH26 448-0s +4-0 +0.90%
Corn
ZCZ25 434-6s +4-4 +1.05%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9614 +0.0475 +1.21%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia's Earnings Report Will Be Out on Wednesday, Nov. 19 - How to Play NVDA Stock
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
NVDA Earnings, FOMC and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 3
The Market Just Pulled Back. Here Is How To Protect Gains And Reset Risk
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 4
The Saturday Spread: Using Quant Analysis to Uncover the Best Discounts (PINS, XYZ, HPQ)
Robinhood app on phone by Andrew Neel via Unsplash 5
The Crypto Selloff Is Weighing Down Robinhood Stock, but Bridgewater Is Betting Big
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot