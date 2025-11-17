Barchart.com
Should You Buy the Pop in Tesla Shares Today?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - 31 minutes ago
Tesla charging station black background by Blomst via Pixabay
Tesla’s (TSLA) recent plunge amidst broader pressure on artificial intelligence (AI)-focused names has pushed it down nearly 7% over the past five sessions. However, shares are turning around, up just under 3% as of this writing on Monday, Nov. 17. 

Despite ongoing weakness, Tesla stock remains up more than 90% versus its year-to-date low. 

A graph of stock market AI-generated content may be incorrect.
Options Data Suggests Tesla Stock Could Tumble Further

Options traders seem to be pricing in continued pressure on TSLA stock through the remainder of 2025. 

According to Barchart, contracts expiring Feb. 20 currently have the lower bound of the expected move set at about $332, indicating potential for a further decline of nearly 20% over the next three months. 

In the near term as well, the expected move through early December is 8.02% - which could push the EV stock down to roughly $378, testing the 100-day moving average support near $377 and accelerating bearish momentum further. 

The Bear Case of TSLA Shares Heading into 2026

While Tesla chief executive Elon Musk believes about 80% of the company’s value will eventually come from its AI commitments, especially the Optimus humanoid robot. 

However, UBS analysts warn those ambitions are distant for now, and weakness in TSLA’s core electric vehicle segment warrants caution in buying it at current levels. 

According to the investment firm, rising costs, partly due to tariffs, and the loss of EV tax credits are among other major challenges for Tesla shares heading into 2026. 

These headwinds made the Nasdaq-listed firm come in shy of profit estimates in its latest reported quarter. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Tesla

While not as bearish as UBS, Wall Street more broadly views TSLA shares as overvalued at current levels as well. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Tesla stock currently sits at “Hold” only, with the mean target of about $385 indicating potential downside of about 7% from here.    

A screenshot of a graph AI-generated content may be incorrect.
This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever. On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TSLA 419.14 +14.79 +3.66%
Tesla Inc

