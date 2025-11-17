Barchart.com
Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on SBA Communications Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Mon Nov 17, 8:02AM CST Columnist

Boca Raton, Florida-based SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure, including towers, rooftops, distributed antenna systems and small-cell networks. Valued at a market cap of $21 billion, the company serves major wireless carriers and broadband providers. 

This specialty REIT has considerably underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of SBAC have declined 9.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 13.2%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 3.2%, compared to SPX’s 14.5% uptick.

Narrowing the focus, SBAC has also underperformed the Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF’s (SRVR4.3% drop over the past 52 weeks and 2.4% YTD loss. 

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 3, SBAC delivered better-than-expected Q3 results, sending its shares up 1.4% in the following trading session. Due to higher site leasing and site development revenues, the company’s total revenue improved 9.7% year-over-year to $732.3 million, surpassing consensus estimates by 3.9%. Additionally, while its AFFO declined marginally from the year-ago quarter to $3.30, it handily topped analyst expectations of $3.19. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect SBAC’s FFO to decline 8.8% year over year to $12.19. The company’s FFO surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on eight “Strong Buy,” one "Moderate Buy,” and 11 "Hold” ratings.

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with nine analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.

On Nov. 10, RBC Capital maintained an "Outperform" rating on SBAC but lowered its price target to $232, indicating a 17.6% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $225.56 represents a 14.4% premium from SBAC’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $280 suggests an ambitious 42% potential upside from the current levels. 


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,697.64 -36.47 -0.54%
S&P 500 Index
SBAC 196.39 -0.82 -0.42%
SBA Communications
SRVR 29.13 -0.12 -0.41%
Pacer Benchmark & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

