Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Intuit Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - 14 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Intuit Inc Mountain View, Ca HQ-by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Intuit Inc Mountain View, Ca HQ-by Tada Images via Shutterstock

Mountain View, California-based Intuit Inc. (INTU) provides financial management, payments & capital, compliance, and marketing products and services in the United States. With a market cap of $184.7 billion, the company operates through Global Business Solutions, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax segments.

The fintech giant has notably underperformed the broader market over the past year. INTU stock prices have gained 5.4% on a YTD basis and declined 5.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX14.5% gains in 2025 and 13.2% returns over the past year.

Narrowing the focus, Intuit has also underperformed the sector-focused Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK23.9% surge on a YTD basis and 22.9% gains over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting better-than-expected financials, Intuit’s stock prices plunged more than 5% in the trading session following the release of its Q4 results on Aug. 21. Continuing its solid momentum, the company’s topline for the quarter soared 20.3% year-over-year to $3.8 billion, surpassing the Street’s expectations by 2.3%. Further, its adjusted EPS surged 38.2% year-over-year to $2.75, exceeding the consensus estimate by a notable margin. However, Intuit’s fiscal 2026 earnings guidance fell short of expectations, making investors jittery.

For the full fiscal 2026, ending in July, analysts expect Intuit to deliver an adjusted EPS of $23.17, up 15% year-over-year. Further, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 29 analysts covering the INTU stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 20 “Strong Buys,” three “Moderate Buys,” five “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly less optimistic than three months ago, when 21 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Aug. 22, Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst Keith Weiss maintained an “Overweight” rating on INTU, but lowered the price target from $900 to $880.

Intuit’s mean price target of $835.46 represents a 26.1% premium to current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $971 suggests a staggering 46.6% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
INTU 662.41 +12.30 +1.89%
Intuit Inc
$SPX 6,734.11 -3.38 -0.05%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 288.15 +1.56 +0.54%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
MS 163.86 -1.75 -1.06%
Morgan Stanley

Most Popular News

Close up of brown and white cow by Derek Sewell via Pixabay 1
How Low Can Cattle Go?
Image of Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 2
Barchart’s Technical Indicators Are Flashing ‘Buy’ as Warren Buffett Loads Up on 17.8 Million Shares of Google Stock
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 3
3 High-Growth Dividend Kings For Generations of Income - And Still Rated “Buy”
Image of the hardcover book Principles by Ray Dalio by Mr_ M Nobody via Shutterstock 4
Ray Dalio Warns the Next Big Debt Crisis Won’t Come From Banks. It’ll Come From Governments.
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Has One of the ‘Largest’ Opportunities Ahead. Should You Buy NVDA Stock Before November 19?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot