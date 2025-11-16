Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Intuit Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Mountain View, California-based Intuit Inc. ( INTU ) provides financial management, payments & capital, compliance, and marketing products and services in the United States. With a market cap of $184.7 billion , the company operates through Global Business Solutions, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax segments.

The fintech giant has notably underperformed the broader market over the past year. INTU stock prices have gained 5.4% on a YTD basis and declined 5.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 14.5% gains in 2025 and 13.2% returns over the past year.

Narrowing the focus, Intuit has also underperformed the sector-focused Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLK ) 23.9% surge on a YTD basis and 22.9% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Despite reporting better-than-expected financials, Intuit’s stock prices plunged more than 5% in the trading session following the release of its Q4 results on Aug. 21. Continuing its solid momentum, the company’s topline for the quarter soared 20.3% year-over-year to $3.8 billion, surpassing the Street’s expectations by 2.3%. Further, its adjusted EPS surged 38.2% year-over-year to $2.75, exceeding the consensus estimate by a notable margin. However, Intuit’s fiscal 2026 earnings guidance fell short of expectations, making investors jittery.

For the full fiscal 2026, ending in July, analysts expect Intuit to deliver an adjusted EPS of $23.17, up 15% year-over-year. Further, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 29 analysts covering the INTU stock, the consensus rating is a “ Strong Buy .” That’s based on 20 “Strong Buys,” three “Moderate Buys,” five “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is slightly less optimistic than three months ago, when 21 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Aug. 22, Morgan Stanley ( MS ) analyst Keith Weiss maintained an “ Overweight ” rating on INTU, but lowered the price target from $900 to $880.

Intuit’s mean price target of $835.46 represents a 26.1% premium to current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $971 suggests a staggering 46.6% upside potential.