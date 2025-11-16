NVDA Earnings, FOMC and Other Key Things to Watch this Week

Markets face a defining week dominated by Nvidia's (NVDA) Wednesday earnings, an event that could determine the trajectory of AI infrastructure investment narratives and broader technology sector leadership heading into year-end. The AI chip leader's results and forward guidance will be scrutinized for evidence that massive data center spending can sustain current momentum or if concerns about returns on AI capital expenditures are beginning to materialize. The week also features critical retail earnings from Home Depot (HD) Tuesday, Target (TGT) Wednesday, and Walmart (WMT) Thursday that will provide comprehensive insights into consumer spending health as the crucial holiday shopping season approaches. The delayed release of September's jobs report continues to deprive markets of critical employment data, though Friday's Manufacturing and Services PMI reports will offer some perspective on business conditions. Wednesday's FOMC meeting minutes will provide detailed insights into the Federal Reserve's recent policy deliberations and December rate cut expectations.

Here are 5 things to watch this week in the Market.

Nvidia's AI Infrastructure Inflection Point

Wednesday's Nvidia (NVDA) earnings represent the most consequential corporate event of the quarter, serving as the ultimate litmus test for whether AI infrastructure investment can justify current market valuations and continue driving technology sector leadership. The results will be scrutinized for data center revenue growth, Hopper and Blackwell chip demand, and management's guidance about future AI accelerator sales. Nvidia's commentary on customer inventory levels, competition from custom chips developed by hyperscalers, and the sustainability of current AI investment cycles will be particularly important given recent technology stock volatility. Gross margins will be watched for any signs of pricing pressure, while China exposure amid trade tensions adds complexity. Gaming and automotive segment performance will provide context about business diversification beyond data centers. Given Nvidia's massive market capitalization and AI leadership role, the post-earnings reaction could significantly influence semiconductor stocks, cloud computing companies, and the broader technology sector that has driven much of this year's market gains.

Retail Earnings Trilogy: Consumer Spending Reality Check

The week delivers a comprehensive assessment of consumer health through three retail giants representing different consumer segments. Tuesday's Home Depot (HD) earnings will provide insights into home improvement spending and big-ticket purchase appetite, particularly important for assessing whether elevated mortgage rates are constraining housing-related spending. Wednesday's Target (TGT) earnings will offer perspective on middle-income consumer health and discretionary spending trends heading into the critical holiday season. Target's commentary about traffic patterns, basket sizes, and category performance will help determine whether consumers are trading down or maintaining spending levels. Thursday's Walmart (WMT) results will round out the consumer picture with insights into value-seeking behavior, grocery inflation trends, and e-commerce growth. All three retailers' holiday season guidance will be closely watched for clues about expected consumer demand through year-end.

Chinese Consumer and Technology Dynamics

Tuesday's earnings from PDD (PDD) and Baidu (BIDU) will provide critical perspectives on Chinese consumer behavior and technology sector health amid ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions. PDD's results will offer insights into value-focused e-commerce demand and international expansion through platforms like Temu targeting Western consumers. Baidu's earnings will provide perspective on Chinese search advertising, autonomous driving technology, and AI cloud services beyond core search. Both companies' commentary about Chinese consumer confidence, regulatory environment, and government stimulus impacts will be important given questions about China's economic recovery. The results take on added significance amid trade war uncertainties and rare-earth export restrictions creating tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Fed Minutes and Economic Activity Assessment

Wednesday's FOMC meeting minutes at 2:00pm will provide detailed insights into the Federal Reserve's recent policy discussions, offering clues about internal debates regarding the December rate cut decision. The minutes will be analyzed for discussion about the appropriate pace of accommodation and evolving labor market assessments. Given the delayed September jobs report due to government shutdown, the minutes may reveal how policymakers are navigating decisions with incomplete employment data. Thursday delivers a dual snapshot of economic conditions with the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index at 8:30am providing regional industrial perspectives and existing home sales at 10:00am offering insights into residential real estate activity amid elevated mortgage rates. Friday's Manufacturing and Services PMI data at 9:45am will provide comprehensive forward-looking insights into business activity across both goods-producing and services sectors. These activity indicators take on heightened importance as markets seek to fill the information gap created by delayed government employment data, with strong readings potentially reducing urgency for December rate cuts while weakness could reinforce dovish expectations.

Healthcare Technology and Cybersecurity Spending

Tuesday's Medtronic (MDT) earnings will provide insights into medical device demand and hospital capital equipment spending. The company's diverse product portfolio spanning cardiac devices, surgical technologies, and diabetes management will offer comprehensive healthcare spending perspectives. Wednesday's Palo Alto Networks (PANW) earnings represent a critical test for the cybersecurity sector, providing insights into enterprise security spending and cloud security adoption. Palo Alto's commentary on AI-powered security tools, zero-trust architecture demand, and competitive dynamics will be closely watched. The company's guidance about enterprise IT security budgets will help determine whether cybersecurity spending can remain resilient despite broader economic uncertainties. Both companies operate in sectors that tend to be less economically sensitive, making their results useful for assessing whether essential technology and healthcare investments are holding up.

Best of luck this week