Buy the Australian Dollar Here

December Australian dollar (A6Z26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the December Aussie dollar futures that prices are trending up and have just hit a six-week high. The bulls have the near-term technical advantage as “the trend is their friend.”

Fundamentally, Australia’s economy has been resilient while its central bank maintains a hawkish lean on its monetary policy. In the meantime, the U.S. stock market has turned wobbly as the Federal Reserve is sending mixed signals to markets.

A move in the December Australian dollar futures above chart resistance at today’s high of .7027 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be .7250, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at .6950.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):