Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting PTC Stock Will Climb or Sink?

With a market cap of $20.9 billion , PTC Inc. ( PTC ) provides a broad portfolio of product lifecycle management, CAD, IoT, and augmented reality solutions used by manufacturers worldwide. Its platforms, including Windchill, ThingWorx, Creo, Onshape, and others, enable digital product design, collaboration, connectivity, and service optimization across global teams.

Shares of the Boston, Massachusetts-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. PTC stock has decreased 9.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 12.6% . Moreover, shares of the company have declined 5.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 14.6% gain.

In addition, shares of the product development software maker have underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLK ) 21.8% increase over the past 52 weeks.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $3.47 and revenue of $893.8 million on Nov. 5, shares of PTC tumbled 8.4% the next day. The company issued weaker-than-expected fiscal 2026 guidance , with GAAP EPS projected to drop to $4.37 - $6.87. Investors were also concerned that 2026 revenue guidance of $2.65 billion - $2.92 billion signaled slower growth compared with 2025’s $2.74 billion, implying potential top-line pressure following the divestiture of Kepware and ThingWorx.

For the fiscal year ending in September 2026, analysts expect PTC's EPS to decline 4.8% year-over-year to $6.37. However, the company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and seven “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with 13 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Nov. 10, Mizuho cut its price target on PTC to $180 and maintained a “Neutral” rating.

The mean price target of $219.56 represents a 25.8% premium to PTC’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $255 suggests a 46.1% potential upside.