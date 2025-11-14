Barchart.com
Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Xylem Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - 42 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Xylem Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Washington, D.C.-based Xylem Inc. (XYL) is a leading global water technology company that designs and manufactures equipment and solutions for water and wastewater applications. With a market cap of $36.5 billion, its portfolio includes pumps, valves, treatment systems, analytics, and smart infrastructure technologies used by utilities, industrial customers, and commercial facilities.

Shares of this leading global water technology company have outperformed the broader market over the past year. XYL has gained 19% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.6%. Moreover, in 2025, XYL stock is up 26.9%, surpassing the SPX’s 14.6% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, XYL has outpaced the Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 7.6% over the past year. Additionally, XYL’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 14.9% gains over the same time frame.

On Oct. 28, Xylem released its third-quarter earnings, and its shares surged 1.1%. Its revenue grew to roughly $2.3 billion, up 8% year over year, while adjusted EPS jumped 23% to $1.37 and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 23.2%. The company posted solid growth across all segments, strengthened margins through pricing and productivity gains, and raised its full-year 2025 outlook for both revenue and earnings. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect XYL’s EPS to grow 18.5% to $5.06 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering XYL stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and seven “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with 11 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Nov. 6, 2025, UBS reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on Xylem and raised its price target from $168 to $175, a 4.2% increase. Analyst Damian Karas maintained his positive stance, signaling continued confidence in Xylem’s performance and improved expectations for the company’s future financial outlook.

The mean price target of $170.31 represents a 15.6% premium to XYL’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $182 suggests an upside potential of 23.6%.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AQWA 19.34 -0.25 -1.25%
GX Clean Water ETF
$SPX 6,737.49 -113.43 -1.66%
S&P 500 Index
XYL 147.27 -2.60 -1.73%
Xylem Inc

