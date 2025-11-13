Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Texas Pacific Land Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - 53 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Candle stick graph chart with indicator by Vintage Tone via Shutterstock
Candle stick graph chart with indicator by Vintage Tone via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $22.7 billion, Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) is one of the largest landowners in Texas, with over 870,000 acres primarily located in the oil-rich Permian Basin. Headquartered in Dallas, the company generates revenue through oil and gas royalties, land and resource management, and water services, rather than directly producing energy.

TPL shares have substantially underperformed the broader market over the past year, dipping28.5% over the past 52 weeks and 9% in 2025. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas soared 14.5% over the past year and is up 16.5% on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, Texas Pacific also outpaced the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s (XOP6.2% decline over the past 52 weeks and marginal fall on a YTD basis.

www.barchart.com

Texas Pacific released its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 5, with revenue rising to $203.1 million and net income reaching $121.2 million, or $5.27 per share. Growth was driven by solid performance in both the Land & Resource Management segment, which generated $122.3 million, and the Water Services & Operations segment, which brought in $80.8 million amid higher water sales and strong oil and gas royalty volumes. 

The company maintained a robust cash flow of $122.9 million and strengthened its financial flexibility through a new $500 million revolving credit facility. Additionally, TPL announced a three-for-one stock split and completed strategic land and royalty acquisitions worth $505 million, reinforcing its long-term growth outlook in the Permian Basin. As a result, its shares jumped 10% in the following trading session. 

TPL stock has a consensus “Strong Sell” rating overall. 

www.barchart.com

TPL currently trades above its mean and average price target of $625. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TPL 1,006.40 +17.21 +1.74%
Texas Pacific Land Trust
$SPX 6,850.92 +4.31 +0.06%
S&P 500 Index
XOP 132.05 -2.08 -1.55%
S&P Oil & Gas Expl & Prod SPDR

Most Popular News

Candlestick chart selloff by Don Huan via Shutterstock 1
I’m Preparing for a ‘Bang’ When the Nasdaq Crashes. Here’s How I’m Trading the QQQ ETF First.
Bitcoin chain by Jadamprostore via iStock 2
Down 40% in the Past 6 Months, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MicroStrategy Stock in November 2025?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
AMD Short Strangle Could Net $1400 in a Few Weeks
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
Alphabet Generates Strong FCF and If It Continues GOOGL Stock is 40% Undervalued
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 5
The ‘Largest Value-Creation Event in History’ Could Be Coming for Tesla Stock. Should You Buy Shares Now?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot