Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Turning Higher on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 21 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Corn futures are showing fractional to 2 ¼ cent gains at midday on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up another 2 1/4 cents at $3.94 1/4. 

Due to the Veteran Day federal holiday on Tuesday, the weekly EIA report will be released on Thursday, a day behind normal schedule.

Ahead of the expected USDA Crop Production report on Friday, a Reuters poll of analysts showed corn yield expected to drop 2.7 bpa to 184 bpa, as production is seen at 16.557 bbu, a 257 mbu drop from the September report if realized. WASDE data will also be released, with corn ending stocks seen at 2.136 bbu, which would be a 26 mbu increase from the September report, as the September Grains Stocks data will be included with the higher than expected September 1 corn stocks.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.34 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.94 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.48 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.56 3/4, up 3/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 435-0 +3-0 +0.69%
Corn
ZCH26 449-0 +2-0 +0.45%
Corn
ZCZ25 435-0 +3-0 +0.69%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9539 +0.0357 +0.91%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
AMD Short Strangle Could Net $1400 in a Few Weeks
Candlestick chart selloff by Don Huan via Shutterstock 2
I’m Preparing for a ‘Bang’ When the Nasdaq Crashes. Here’s How I’m Trading the QQQ ETF First.
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
Alphabet Generates Strong FCF and If It Continues GOOGL Stock is 40% Undervalued
Bitcoin chain by Jadamprostore via iStock 4
Down 40% in the Past 6 Months, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MicroStrategy Stock in November 2025?
A Tesla Cybertruck with visible bullet impacts_ Image by Karolis Kavolelis via Shutterstock_ 5
Tesla Just Lost Its Cybertruck Leader. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold TSLA Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot