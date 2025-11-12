Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Lowe's Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Lowe's Cos_, Inc_ storefrony by- JHVEPhoto via iStock
Lowe's Cos_, Inc_ storefrony by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

Mooresville, North Carolina-based Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) operates as a home improvement retailer. It offers a wide range of products used in construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, decoration, and home improvement. With a market cap of $130.7 billion, the company operates over 1,750 physical stores spread across the US.

The home improvement retailer has substantially underperformed the broader market over the past year. LOW stock prices have declined 4.6% on a YTD basis and 14.3% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.4% returns in 2025 and 14.1% gains over the past year.

Zooming in further, Lowe’s has also underperformed the sector-focused Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY6.8% uptick in 2025 and 9.2% gains over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Lowe's stock prices observed a marginal uptick in the trading session following the release of its mixed Q3 results on Aug. 20. Driven by solid performance in both Pro and DIY, the company observed notable improvement in comparable sales. Its net sales for the quarter grew 1.6% year-over-year to approximately $24 billion, missing the Street’s expectations by a whisker. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS increased 5.6% year-over-year to $4.33, beating the consensus estimates by 2.4%.

For the full fiscal 2026, ending in January, analysts expect Lowe’s to deliver an adjusted EPS of $12.31, up 2.6% year-over-year. On a positive note, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 29 analysts covering the LOW stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” nine “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly less optimistic than three months ago, when 19 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Nov. 11, Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich maintained an “In-Line” rating on LOW, but notched down the price target from $245 to $240.

Lowe’s mean price target of $281.09 represents a 19.4% premium to current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $325 suggests a notable 38.1% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 239.55 +0.59 +0.25%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
LOW 235.34 +2.31 +0.99%
Lowe's Companies
$SPX 6,846.61 +14.18 +0.21%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
AMD Short Strangle Could Net $1400 in a Few Weeks
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Cathie Wood Is Buying the Dip in Archer Aviation Stock. Should You?
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Sharply Higher as End to U.S. Government Shutdown Nears
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 4
Trump’s 50-Year Mortgage Is the Best Deal in Finance
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 5
Can the AI Boom Push Broadcom Stock to a $2 Trillion Market Cap in 2026?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot