Corn Bulls Push Higher on Tuesday

The corn market saw Tuesday gains of 2 to 3 cents across most contracts at the close. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 2 3/4 cents at $3.92 3/4.
Ahead of the expected USDA Crop Production report on Friday, a Reuters poll of analysts showed corn yield expected to drop 2.7 bpa to 184 bpa, as production is seen at 16.557 bbu, a 257 mbu drop from the September report if realized.
ANEC estimates the November Brazilian corn export total at 6.04 MMT, a 0.47 MMT increase over the previous estimate
Taiwan importers issued a tender for 65,000 MT of corn in a tender that closes on Thursday.
Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.32, up 2 1/4 cents,
Nearby Cash was $3.92 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,
Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.47, up 2 1/2 cents,
May 26 Corn closed at $4.56, up 2 1/2 cents,
