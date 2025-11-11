Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Bulls Push Higher on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Spring filed with sprouts of corn via Shutterstock
Spring filed with sprouts of corn via Shutterstock
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

The corn market saw Tuesday gains of 2 to 3 cents across most contracts at the close. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 2 3/4 cents at $3.92 3/4. 

Ahead of the expected USDA Crop Production report on Friday, a Reuters poll of analysts showed corn yield expected to drop 2.7 bpa to 184 bpa, as production is seen at 16.557 bbu, a 257 mbu drop from the September report if realized.

ANEC estimates the November Brazilian corn export total at 6.04 MMT, a 0.47 MMT increase over the previous estimate

Taiwan importers issued a tender for 65,000 MT of corn in a tender that closes on Thursday.

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.32, up 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.92 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.47, up 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.56, up 2 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 432-0s +2-2 +0.52%
Corn
ZCH26 447-0s +2-4 +0.56%
Corn
ZCZ25 432-0s +2-2 +0.52%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9182 +0.0263 +0.68%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
AMD Short Strangle Could Net $1400 in a Few Weeks
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 2
Alphabet Generates Strong FCF and If It Continues GOOGL Stock is 40% Undervalued
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Slip on AI Caution
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 4
CoreWeave Stock Plunges Over 51% — Is the AI Cloud Star Losing Its Shine?
A Tesla Cybertruck with visible bullet impacts_ Image by Karolis Kavolelis via Shutterstock_ 5
Tesla Just Lost Its Cybertruck Leader. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold TSLA Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot