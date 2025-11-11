Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Datadog Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Stock brokers analyzing stocks on screen by Standret via Shutterstock
Stock brokers analyzing stocks on screen by Standret via Shutterstock

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG), headquartered in New York City, is a cloud-monitoring and analytics software company that delivers a unified SaaS platform for infrastructure, application performance, log management, network monitoring, security and observability across cloud-native, hybrid and on-premise environments. Its market cap is around $70 billion.

Shares of Datadog have significantly outperformed the broader market. Over the past year, DDOG stock has surged 60.5% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 14% surge during the same time frame. Moreover, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, DDOG has gained 40%, compared to the SPX’s 16.2% rally in 2025.

Zooming in further, DDOG has also outpaced the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 24.6% rise over the past year and 27.1% surge on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com

DDOG stock is rising in 2025 primarily because the company is seeing accelerating demand for its cloud observability and security tools, driven by AI and cloud-migration trends. Combined with the rising large-customer adoption and strong product expansion, these factors have boosted investor confidence and pushed the stock higher.

For the current fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts project DDOG’s EPS to decline 36.2% year-over-year to $0.30 per share. The company has surpassed or met the consensus earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters. 

Among the 42 analysts covering the DDOG stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 33 “Strong Buys,” three “Moderate Buys,” and six “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, when there were 31 “Strong Buys” and one “Strong Sell” rating. 

Recently, KeyBanc upgraded Datadog to “Overweight” with a $230 price target, citing accelerating revenue growth beyond OpenAI and renewed spending commitments from the AI leader.

Its mean price target of $207.30 represents a 3.8% premium to current price levels, and its Street-high target of $240 indicates a 20.2% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,819.60 -12.83 -0.19%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 292.97 -2.56 -0.87%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
DDOG 201.12 +1.40 +0.70%
Datadog Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
Stocks Set to Open Sharply Higher as End to U.S. Government Shutdown Nears
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Cathie Wood Is Buying the Dip in Archer Aviation Stock. Should You?
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 3
Trump’s 50-Year Mortgage Is the Best Deal in Finance
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 4
Can the AI Boom Push Broadcom Stock to a $2 Trillion Market Cap in 2026?
Dividend calculator by Fox_Ana via Shutterstock 5
How to Generate Consistent Passive Income Through Dividend Stocks (Without Falling Into Yield Traps)
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot