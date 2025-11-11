Barchart.com
Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on CBRE Group Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - 32 minutes ago Columnist

CBRE Group Inc logo on building-by OleksSH via Shutterstock
CBRE Group Inc logo on building-by OleksSH via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $45.2 billion, CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) is a global leader in commercial real estate services and investment. The company operates through its Advisory Services; Global Workplace Solutions; and Real Estate Investments segments, offering a comprehensive range of real estate, facilities, and investment management solutions worldwide.

Shares of the Dallas, Texas-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CBRE stock has gained 11.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied nearly 14%. In addition, shares of the company are up 15.6% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 16.2% return. 

However, shares of the real estate services firm have outpaced the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE6.1% decline over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Shares of CBRE rose marginally on Oct. 23 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.61 and revenue grew 13.5% year-over-year to $10.26 billion. The company also lifted its 2025 core EPS outlook to $6.25 - $6.35, citing robust demand for leasing and facilities management as office activity rebounds in the U.S.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect CBRE’s adjusted EPS to grow 24.7% year-over-year to $6.36. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and three “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 7, Peter Abramowitz of Jefferies reaffirmed a “Buy” rating on CBRE Group and set a price target of $184.

The mean price target of $180.30 represents an 18.8% premium to CBRE’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $197 suggests a 29.8% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

