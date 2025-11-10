The Government Shutdown Could End Soon. Make This 1 Trade First.

March U.S. T-Note (ZNH26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for March U.S. Treasury note futures that a price downtrend is in place on the daily bar chart and prices last week hit a four-week low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down.

Fundamentally, sticky U.S. inflation and a more hawkish-sounding Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at his last FOMC press conference has thrown into question a U.S. interest rate cut in December. That’s bearish for U.S. Treasury prices. And the increasing likelihood the U.S. government will reopen soon has taken away some of the “flight-to-quality” investor demand for U.S. Treasuries that had been present during the federal government shutdown.

A move in March T-Note futures below chart support at last week’s low of 112.07.0 would give the bears more power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 110.16.0, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 113.00.0.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

