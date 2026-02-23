Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on FactSet Research Stock?

Norwalk, Connecticut-based FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) operates as a financial data and analytics platform and enterprise solutions provider for the investment community. Valued at a market capitalization of $7.2 billion, the company offers data, products, and analytical applications, as well as workstations, portfolio analytics, and enterprise data solutions, along with managed services to support data, performance, and risk.

FDS’ shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. FDS stock has declined 58.2% over the past 52 weeks and 32.8% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 13% over the past year and grown marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, FDS has also underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 2.1% rise over the past 52 weeks.

FDS has not been a winner in investors' eyes for quite some time. The financial data and analytics company’s annual revenue growth of 5.5% over the past two years has lagged that of most of its peers, making it an unwanted option for investors looking to get into financial stocks. Moreover, FDS’ earnings growth over the last two years also failed to surpass the peer group average.

For the current year ending in August 2026, analysts expect FDS’ EPS to grow 2.4% YoY to $17.38 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters, while missing it twice.

Among the 20 analysts covering FDS stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, 12 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and four “Strong Sells”.

On Feb. 17, Wells Fargo analyst Jason Haas maintained an "Underweight" rating for FactSet and lowered its price target from $215 to $195. The mean price target of $304.06 indicates a 55.9% premium to FDS’ current price levels. Its Street-high target of $425 suggests a 117.9% potential upside.