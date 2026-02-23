Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on FactSet Research Stock?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Factset Research Systems Inc_ logo and date-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Factset Research Systems Inc_ logo and date-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Norwalk, Connecticut-based FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) operates as a financial data and analytics platform and enterprise solutions provider for the investment community. Valued at a market capitalization of $7.2 billion, the company offers data, products, and analytical applications, as well as workstations, portfolio analytics, and enterprise data solutions, along with managed services to support data, performance, and risk.

FDS’ shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. FDS stock has declined 58.2% over the past 52 weeks and 32.8% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 13% over the past year and grown marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, FDS has also underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 2.1% rise over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

FDS has not been a winner in investors' eyes for quite some time. The financial data and analytics company’s annual revenue growth of 5.5% over the past two years has lagged that of most of its peers, making it an unwanted option for investors looking to get into financial stocks. Moreover, FDS’ earnings growth over the last two years also failed to surpass the peer group average.

For the current year ending in August 2026, analysts expect FDS’ EPS to grow 2.4% YoY to $17.38 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters, while missing it twice.

Among the 20 analysts covering FDS stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, 12 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and four “Strong Sells”.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 17, Wells Fargo analyst Jason Haas maintained an "Underweight" rating for FactSet and lowered its price target from $215 to $195. The mean price target of $304.06 indicates a 55.9% premium to FDS’ current price levels. Its Street-high target of $425 suggests a 117.9% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 52.20 -0.29 -0.55%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
FDS 195.05 -3.83 -1.93%
Factset Research Systems Inc
$SPX 6,909.51 +47.62 +0.69%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
As Microsoft Extends 20% OpenAI Deal, Is the Bull Case for MSFT Stronger Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock: With Valuation Still Attractive, MU Could Reach $500 by 2026
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos seen displayed on a smartphone by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 3
Paul Tudor Jones Is Betting Big on Google Stock. Should You?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 4
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 5
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot