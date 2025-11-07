Hogs Mixed at Midday

Lean hog futures are mixed on Friday, with contracts up 75 cents in December and down 10 to 30 cents in other contracts. USDA’s national base hog price from Friday AM was reported at $84.48, down 19 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 26 cents on November 4 at $90.60.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday morning report was up $2.57 to $99.75 per cwt. The rib primal was the only reported lower, down $4.75. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 477,000 head, which takes the weekly total to 1.951 million head. That is 10,000 head above last week and 3,396 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $79.725, up $0.750,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $79.650, down $0.175