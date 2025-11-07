Barchart.com
Corn Posting Fractional Losses at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 12 minutes ago Columnist

Pile of yellow corn by ivoris via iStock
Corn futures are showing fractional losses across most front months on Friday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 3/4 cent to $3.88 3/4. 

Brazil’s corn exports during November are expected to total 5.57 MMT according to ANEC, which would be up from 4.92 MMT last year. Brazil’s official data showed October exports totaling 6.5 MMT, up from 6.4 MMT last year. 

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 36% planted, down 2.7 percentage points from last year. Crop conditions on the corn emerged are rated at 79% good to excellent.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.28, down 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.88 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.42 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

May 26 Corn is at $4.51 1/4, down 1/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

ZCZ25 428-0 -0-6 -0.17%
Corn
ZCH26 442-4 -0-4 -0.11%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.8785 -0.0077 -0.20%
US Corn Price Idx

