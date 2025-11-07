Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Evergy Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - 57 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Evergy Inc phone an website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Evergy Inc phone an website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $17.4 billion, Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) is an energy company that, through its subsidiaries Kansas City Power & Light Company and Westar Energy Inc., generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. Its diverse energy mix includes coal, natural gas, oil, uranium, and renewable sources such as wind, solar, and landfill gas, serving residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers.

Shares of the Kansas City, Missouri-based company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. EVRG stock has returned 23.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 13.4%. Moreover, shares of Evergy are up 22.8% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 14.3% gain.

Looking closer, the electric utility stock has also outpaced the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLU13.5% rise over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Evergy fell 1.6% on Nov. 6 despite reporting solid Q3 2025 GAAP and adjusted EPS of $2.03, slightly above $2.02 in 2024, as investors reacted to the company narrowing its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance range to $3.92 - $4.02 from the prior $3.92 - $4.12. Management cited the impact of cooler-than-normal summer weather, which weighed on demand and offset cost mitigation efforts. 

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect EVRG's adjusted EPS to grow nearly 5% year-over-year to $4. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in one of the last four quarters while missing on three other occasions.

Among the 14 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 24, BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker maintained a “Buy” rating on Evergy with a price target of $84.

The mean price target of $84.15 represents a premium of 11.4% to EVRG's current price. The Street-high price target of $93 suggests a 23.1% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 88.69 +0.23 +0.26%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
EVRG 76.23 +0.67 +0.89%
Evergy Inc
$SPX 6,670.02 -50.30 -0.75%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 11
Unitedhealth Group Inc HQ photo-by jetcityimage via iStock 2
Michael Burry Abandons UnitedHealth Stock With Shares Down 35% YTD. Should You Sell UNH or Buy the Dip?
Apple products on desk by Ake Ngiamsanguan via iStock 3
Apple’s Record Quarter Hints at Something Huge Coming: Is AAPL Stock a Buy Now?
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 4
Dutch Bros Beat Earnings But the Real Story Behind BROS Stock is the Hidden Arbitrage Trade
Artificial Intelligence technology concept by NicoEINino via Shutterstock 5
This AI Stock Surpassed Nvidia’s Rally and Still Looks Cheap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot