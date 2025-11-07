Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Teradyne Stock?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - 2 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Teradyne, Inc_ logo o building-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
Teradyne, Inc_ logo o building-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Teradyne, Inc. (TER), headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, is a leading designer and manufacturer of automated test equipment and robotics systems serving the semiconductor, industrial automation, and communications markets. The company has grown to support chip makers and electronics manufacturers worldwide. Teradyne’s market cap is around $29 billion.

Shares of Teradyne have considerably outperformed the broader market. TER has gained 69.7% over the past 52 weeks, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 13.4%. Moreover, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is up 46.9%, compared to SPX’s 14.3% return. 

Narrowing the focus, Teradyne has also outpaced the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLKincrease of 23.9% over the past 52 weeks and 24.4% YTD rise. 

www.barchart.com

The recent rise in Teradyne's shares is driven by growing investor enthusiasm around its positioning in key themes like artificial intelligence (AI)-chip testing, automation, and robotics. Analysts are increasingly seeing Teradyne as a beneficiary of the upsurge in demand for semiconductor test equipment and industrial robots tied to AI infrastructure, which has boosted its valuation narrative.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect Teradyne’s EPS to rise 7.5% year over year to $3.46. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy,” which is based on 11 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” four “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell” rating. 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than one month ago, when there were nine analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating. 

Last month, UBS raised its price target on Teradyne to $200 from $165 while maintaining a “Buy” rating, citing strong guidance and growing demand for semiconductor testing.

While the stock is trading above the mean price target of $176.13, the Street-high price target of $215 suggests an upside potential of 16.2%.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TER 185.02 -2.57 -1.37%
Teradyne Inc
$SPX 6,720.32 -75.97 -1.12%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 289.16 -5.93 -2.01%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
Legendary Investor Michael Burry Is Doubling Down on Lululemon Stock. Should You Buy LULU Now?
Tesla dealership with cars in lot by Jetcityimage via iStock 2
Heavy Tesla Call Options Volume Highlights TSLA Stock's Value
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 3
As Trump Blocks Nvidia AI Chip Shipments to China, How Should You Play NVDA Stock?
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Michael Burry Is Betting Against Nvidia Stock. Should You?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Nasdaq Futures Slip on Weak Tech Earnings and Valuation Concerns, U.S. ADP Jobs Report in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot