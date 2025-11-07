Corn Sticking Close to Unchanged on Friday Morning Trade

Ripe corn on the cob in a field via branex via iStock

Corn price action is showing fractionally mixed action so far on Friday morning. Futures posted losses of 6 to 7 cents across the nearbys to close out the Thursday session. Preliminary open interest was down 4,160 contracts on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 6 1/4 cents to $3.89 3/4.

China reportedly purchased a cargo of US sorghum this week.

Brazil’s corn exports during November are expected to total 5.57 MMT according to ANEC, which would be up from 4.92 MMT last year. Brazil’s official data showed October exports totaling 6.5 MMT, up from 6.4 MMT last year.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.28 3/4, down 6 1/2 cents, currently down ¼ cent

Nearby Cash was $3.89 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.43, down 6 1/2 cents, currently up ¼ cent

May 26 Corn closed at $4.51 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents, currently down ½ cent