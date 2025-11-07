Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Digital Realty Trust Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Digital Realty Trust Inc website and logo-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Digital Realty Trust Inc website and logo-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $57.2 billion, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, acquires, develops, and operates data centers. The Austin, Texas-based company provides secure, scalable, and interconnected environments for the storage and exchange of digital information and supports cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and enterprise IT infrastructure. 

This specialty REIT has underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of DLR have declined 3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 13.4%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 5.1%, compared to SPX’s 14.3% return.

Narrowing the focus, DLR has also lagged behind the Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF’s (SRVRmarginal downtick over the past 52 weeks and 1.6% YTD rise. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 23, DLR posted stronger-than-expected Q3 results, sending its shares up 2.2% in the following trading session. Primarily due to higher rental revenues, the company’s total operating revenue increased 10.2% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 3.9%. Moreover, its core FFO of $1.89 improved 13.2% from the same period last year, topping analyst expectations of $1.78. Additionally, noting this strong momentum, DLR raised its fiscal 2025 core FFO per share outlook, and now expects it to be between $7.32 and $7.38. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect DLR’s FFO to grow 9.5% year over year to $7.35. The company’s FFO surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 30 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy,” which is based on 19 “Strong Buy,” two “Moderate Buy,” eight "Hold,” and one “Strong Sell” rating. 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with 18 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating. 

On Nov. 5, Anthony Hau from Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) maintained a “Buy" rating on DLR, with a price target of $200, indicating an 18.8% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $196.96 represents a 17% premium from DLR’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $220 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 30.7%.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TFC 44.01 -0.05 -0.11%
Truist Financial Corp
$SPX 6,720.32 -75.97 -1.12%
S&P 500 Index
DLR 168.35 +1.83 +1.10%
Digital Realty Trust
SRVR 30.45 -0.26 -0.85%
Pacer Benchmark & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

Most Popular News

Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
Legendary Investor Michael Burry Is Doubling Down on Lululemon Stock. Should You Buy LULU Now?
Tesla dealership with cars in lot by Jetcityimage via iStock 2
Heavy Tesla Call Options Volume Highlights TSLA Stock's Value
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 3
As Trump Blocks Nvidia AI Chip Shipments to China, How Should You Play NVDA Stock?
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Michael Burry Is Betting Against Nvidia Stock. Should You?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Nasdaq Futures Slip on Weak Tech Earnings and Valuation Concerns, U.S. ADP Jobs Report in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot