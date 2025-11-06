Corn Falls Back into Thursday’s Close

Large cornfield with rows of crop by vicvaz via iStock

Corn futures posted losses of 6 to 7 cents across the nearbys to close out the Thursday session. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 6 1/4 cents to $3.89 3/4.

China reportedly purchased a cargo of US sorghum overnight.

Analysts estimated that US exporters sold 0.8-2 MMT of corn in the week ending on 10/30, as the report was not released on Thursday due to the shutdown.

Brazil’s corn exports during November are expected to total 5.57 MMT according to ANEC, which would be up from 4.92 MMT last year. Brazil’s official data showed October exports totaling 6.5 MMT, up from 6.4 MMT last year.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.28 3/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.89 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.43, down 6 1/2 cents,