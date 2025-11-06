Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Baker Hughes Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Baker Hughes Co sign at support center- by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
Baker Hughes Co sign at support center- by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Houston, Texas-based Baker Hughes Company (BKR) provides oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. Valued at $45.4 billion by market cap, BKR is one of the world's largest oilfield service providers offering drilling, well intervention, decommissioning, surface pressure control, onshore composite pipe, reservoir technical, and integrated well services. 

Shares of this leading energy technology company have outperformed the broader market over the past year. BKR has gained 21.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.5%. However, in 2025, BKR stock is up 14.7%, compared to the SPX’s 15.6% rise on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, BKR’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 1.3% over the past year. Moreover, BKR’s double-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 1.6% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

BKR's strong performance is driven by its Industrial & Energy Technology segment, which has achieved record LNG equipment bookings and power generation growth. Its key wins include major LNG contracts and the adoption of its Cordant software and gas turbine tech for geothermal projects. The company also completed a strategic acquisition and sees a $40 billion opportunity in gas infrastructure and energy efficiency by 2028.

On Oct. 23, BKR shares closed up more than 3% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.68 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.61. The company’s revenue was $7 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $6.8 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect BKR’s EPS to grow 3.8% to $2.44 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering BKR stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and four “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 13 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 28, Citigroup Inc. (C) analyst Scott Gruber kept a “Buy” rating on BKR and lowered the price target to $55, implying a potential upside of 16.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $53.53 represents a 13.8% premium to BKR’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $60 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 27.6%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
C 101.64 -0.05 -0.05%
Citigroup Inc
$SPX 6,790.42 -5.87 -0.09%
S&P 500 Index
XES 80.78 +0.59 +0.74%
S&P Oil & Gas Eqpt & Services SPDR
BKR 48.39 +1.35 +2.87%
Baker Hughes Company

Most Popular News

Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
Legendary Investor Michael Burry Is Doubling Down on Lululemon Stock. Should You Buy LULU Now?
Tesla dealership with cars in lot by Jetcityimage via iStock 2
Heavy Tesla Call Options Volume Highlights TSLA Stock's Value
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 3
Michael Burry Is Betting Against Nvidia Stock. Should You?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 4
Nasdaq Futures Slip on Weak Tech Earnings and Valuation Concerns, U.S. ADP Jobs Report in Focus
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Could Be the First Company to Reach $8.5 Trillion. Should You Buy NVDA Stock Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot