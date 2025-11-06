Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Easing Back Lower on Thursday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn, unhusked - by MabelAmber via Pixabay
Corn, unhusked - by MabelAmber via Pixabay
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Corn prices are down 1 to 2 ¼ cents across most front months on Thursday morning. Futures pushed higher into the close on Wednesday with contracts up 3 to 5 cents across the front months. Preliminary open interest was up 2,741 contracts on Wednesday, implying some new buying. A record ethanol grind number helped. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 ½ cents to $3.96. 

China reportedly purchased a cargo of US sorghum overnight.

EIA reported ethanol production at a record 1.123 million barrels per day, up 32,000 bpd from the previous week. That helped to build stocks by 288,000 barrels to 22.655 million barrels as of October 31. Exports of ethanol slipped back 68,000 bpd to 107,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol down 7,000 bpd to 904,000 bpd.

The government shutdown is now the longest on record, as we have not had an export sales update in over a month. Still, analysts are estimating that US exporters sold 0.8-2 MMT of corn in the week ending on 10/30.

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.35 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents, currently down 2 ½ cents

Nearby Cash  was $3.96, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.49 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 2 cents

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.58 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 1 ¾ cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 430-4 -4-6 -1.09%
Corn
ZCH26 445-2 -4-2 -0.95%
Corn
ZCZ25 430-4 -4-6 -1.09%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9024 -0.0469 -1.19%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
Legendary Investor Michael Burry Is Doubling Down on Lululemon Stock. Should You Buy LULU Now?
Tesla dealership with cars in lot by Jetcityimage via iStock 2
Heavy Tesla Call Options Volume Highlights TSLA Stock's Value
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 3
Michael Burry Is Betting Against Nvidia Stock. Should You?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 4
Nasdaq Futures Slip on Weak Tech Earnings and Valuation Concerns, U.S. ADP Jobs Report in Focus
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Could Be the First Company to Reach $8.5 Trillion. Should You Buy NVDA Stock Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot