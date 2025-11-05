Barchart.com
Corn Rallies on Wednesday, Helped by Record Ethanol Output

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 32 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Pile of yellow corn by ivoris via iStock
Corn futures pushed higher into the close on Wednesday with contracts up 3 to 5 cents across the front months. A record ethanol grind number helped. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 ½ cents to $3.96. 

EIA reported ethanol production at a record 1.123 million barrels per day, up 32,000 bpd from the previous week. That helped to build stocks by 288,000 barrels to 22.655 million barrels as of October 31. Exports of ethanol slipped back 68,000 bpd to 107,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol down 7,000 bpd to 904,000 bpd.

The government shutdown is now the longest on record, as we have not had an export sales update in over a month. Still, analysts are estimating that US exporters sold 0.8-2 MMT of corn in the week ending on 10/30.

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.35 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.96, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.49 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.58 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCH26 449-4s +4-6 +1.07%
Corn
ZCZ25 435-2s +3-6 +0.87%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9493 +0.0353 +0.90%
US Corn Price Idx

