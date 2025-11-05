Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Buy Nvidia Stock Now for the Next ‘Golden Wave’ of AI

Yiannis Zourmpanos - Barchart - 53 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock

Nvidia (NVDA) is at it again. This time around, it’s the first firm to breach the historic market capitalization of $5 trillion. This firm is at the forefront of the artificial intelligence era. More growth is anticipated as its latest line of chips called Blackwell picks up pace in data centers, cloud computing, and AI inference applications.

This optimism goes far beyond the headlines of Nvidia’s achievements. Big Tech customers such as Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META), Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), and Amazon (AMZN) continue to increase their spending on AI. This is a huge wind at the backs of the world’s leading semiconductor supplier. Revenue growth, profit margins, and stock buybacks continue to escalate. Shareholders could well be seeing the beginning of Nvidia’s next “Golden Wave.”

About Nvidia Stock

Santa Clara-based Nvidia (NVDA) is one of the world’s leading companies in designing and manufacturing graphics processing units (GPUs) and overall AI computing solutions. 

Nvidia’s stock price has risen sharply over the last year with a 44% increase. The current stock price is near $201, close to its record high at $212.19. Its stellar performance is due to its leading position in the AI infrastructure market.

https://www.barchart.com

Valuation is rich but warranted. Nvidia is still at forward 47.9x price-to-earnings ratio with a price to sales of 37.7x and return on equity above 100%. While appearing rich, these metrics also reflect the firm’s inherent profitability with a 55.9% net margin and 72% gross margin. Also, a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08x is a reflection of Nvidia’s highly fortified balance sheet.

Nvidia Beats on Earnings

Nvidia reported revenue of $46.7 billion for the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year. This marked a 56% increase year-over-year (YOY) and 6% sequentially, exceeding Wall Street expectations. Data Center revenue, led by the Blackwell GPU platform, increased 17% sequentially as demand for AI infrastructure remained exceptionally strong.

The company achieved non-GAAP EPS of $1.05, compared with $0.68 in the same period last year. Gross margin reached 72.7%, or 72.3% excluding a one-time $180 million inventory benefit, highlighting the profitability of its AI product mix. Nvidia also generated significant free cash flow and returned $24.3 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during the first half of fiscal 2026.

Management emphasized that the Blackwell platform is now in full production and continues to see extraordinary demand across hyperscale and enterprise customers. The board of directors expanded the share repurchase authorization by $60 billion, reinforcing confidence in long-term growth.

The company’s next earnings release is scheduled for Nov. 19, 2025, when investors will be watching for updates on the Blackwell Ultra ramp and overall AI infrastructure backlog.

What Do Analysts Expect for Nvidia Stock?

Analysts continue to be extremely bullish with a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Loop Capital lifted its target price to a street high of $350 due to “the next Golden Wave of Gen-AI adoption.”

The mean target price for Nvidia is at $233.05, which is supportive of growth potential of approximately 14% at current prices. A comparison with the high target price suggests growth potential of approximately 70%. 

Analysts believe that Nvidia’s unique AI platform is leading it forward against its competitions Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel (INTC).

https://www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 507.78 -6.55 -1.27%
Microsoft Corp
NVDA 198.63 -0.06 -0.03%
Nvidia Corp
META 638.40 +11.08 +1.77%
Meta Platforms Inc
GOOGL 284.49 +6.95 +2.50%
Alphabet Cl A
GOOG 284.97 +6.91 +2.49%
Alphabet Cl C
INTC 38.49 +1.46 +3.94%
Intel Corp
AMD 257.66 +7.61 +3.04%
Adv Micro Devices
AMZN 248.65 -0.67 -0.27%
Amazon.com Inc

Most Popular News

A concept image for blue-chip stocks by zimmytws via Shutterstock 1
META vs. MSFT: Which Is the Better Stock to Buy for the Next 10 Years?
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based patties by BalkansCat Shutterstock_com via Shutterstock 2
Beyond Meat Just Delayed Its Earnings Release. Should You Jump Ship in BYND Stock Now?
Bear market by Champc vi iStock 3
Dear Beyond Meat Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 11
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Plunge on Valuation Concerns
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
Will SoFi Stock Keep Climbing or Is It Due for a Pullback After a 181% Gain?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot