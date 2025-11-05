Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Pushing Higher with Record Ethanol Output

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 33 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Partially husked corn - by Couleur via Pixabay
Partially husked corn - by Couleur via Pixabay
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Corn futures are trading with 2 to 3 ½ cent gains across most contracts on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 1/4 cents to $3.94 3/4. 

EIA reported ethanol production at a record 1.123 million barrels per day, up 32,000 bpd from the previous week. That helped to build stocks by 288,000 barrels to 22.655 million barrels as of October 31. Exports of ethanol slipped back 68,000 bpd to 107,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol down 7,000 bpd to 904,000 bpd.

The government shutdown is now the longest on record, as we have not had an export sales update in over a month. Still, analysts are estimating that US exporters sold 0.8-2 MMT of corn in the week ending on 10/30.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.34, up 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.94 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.48 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.57, up 3 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 434-2 +2-6 +0.64%
Corn
ZCH26 448-4 +3-6 +0.84%
Corn
ZCZ25 434-2 +2-6 +0.64%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9391 +0.0251 +0.64%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

A concept image for blue-chip stocks by zimmytws via Shutterstock 1
META vs. MSFT: Which Is the Better Stock to Buy for the Next 10 Years?
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based patties by BalkansCat Shutterstock_com via Shutterstock 2
Beyond Meat Just Delayed Its Earnings Release. Should You Jump Ship in BYND Stock Now?
Bear market by Champc vi iStock 3
Dear Beyond Meat Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 11
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Plunge on Valuation Concerns
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
Will SoFi Stock Keep Climbing or Is It Due for a Pullback After a 181% Gain?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot