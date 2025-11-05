Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Should You Buy the Dip in Palantir Stock Today?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - 42 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_

Palantir (PLTR) shares closed sharply lower on Tuesday, Nov. 4, even though the AI-enabled data analytics company posted another strong quarter and raised its guidance for the full year. Shares are down another 3.6% in Wednesday morning trading. 

Investors bailed on PLTR primarily because of valuations concerns. At a forward price-earnings (P/E) multiple of nearly 465x, it’s among the most expensive S&P 500 Index ($SPX) names heading into 2026. 

Despite the post-earnings decline, Palantir stock remains up over 145% versus the start of this year.  

www.barchart.com

Palantir Stock Could Crash to $70

Jefferies’ senior analyst Brent Thill recommends against buying PLTR shares on the post-earnings dip since the multiple on them is still “extreme.”

According to him, the company’s current valuation can’t be justified even if it “accelerates to 60% 4-year compound annualized growth rate (CAGR).”

Thill reiterated his “Underperform” rating on Palantir Technologies, saying its share price could crash as soon as the artificial intelligence hype cycle flashes signs of a downtick.

His upwardly revised price target of $70 signals potential downside of over 60%, reinforcing that the Nasdaq-listed firm is currently trading at an unsustainable valuation. 

PLTR Shares Are Egregiously Overvalued

Investors should also note that Nvidia (NVDA), which is broadly viewed as the AI leader, is currently going for about 48 times forward earnings only. 

In fact, even if it achieved a market cap of $8.5 trillion, as Loop Capital analysts projected in their latest research note, while adhering to its current earnings trajectory, its P/E multiple would still be significantly lower than PLTR’s today. 

And that’s when NVDA is superior to it in terms of both earnings power and market dominance. This comparison further illustrates just how overvalued PLTR shares really are heading into 2026.

Note that Palantir Technologies doesn’t currently pay a dividend to offset valuation risks either. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Palantir?

Despite a blockbuster earnings release, Wall Street analysts continue to favor staying on the sidelines with Palantir shares at current levels. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on PLTR stock sits at “Hold” only with the mean target of about $160 indicating potential “downside” of more than 15% from here. 

A graph on a computer screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 202.45 +3.76 +1.89%
Nvidia Corp
$SPX 6,798.72 +27.17 +0.40%
S&P 500 Index
PLTR 186.54 -4.20 -2.20%
Palantir Technologies Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

A concept image for blue-chip stocks by zimmytws via Shutterstock 1
META vs. MSFT: Which Is the Better Stock to Buy for the Next 10 Years?
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
Stock Index Futures Plunge on Valuation Concerns
Bear market by Champc vi iStock 3
Dear Beyond Meat Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 11
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based patties by BalkansCat Shutterstock_com via Shutterstock 4
Beyond Meat Just Delayed Its Earnings Release. Should You Jump Ship in BYND Stock Now?
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
Will SoFi Stock Keep Climbing or Is It Due for a Pullback After a 181% Gain?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot