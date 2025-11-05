Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Kellanova Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 55 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Kellanova Co sign at buiding by- JHVEPhoto via iStock
Kellanova Co sign at buiding by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

Kellanova (K), headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. Valued at $28.9 billion by market cap, the company offers snack products such as snacks, cereal, noodles, plant-based foods, and frozen breakfast with online delivery services.

Shares of this snacks giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. K has gained 3.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 18.5%. In 2025, K stock is up 2.7%, compared to the SPX’s 15.1% rise on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, K’s outperformance is apparent compared to the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 14.7% over the past year. Moreover, K’s single-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 10.1% losses over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 30, K shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue stood at $3.3 billion, up marginally year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 3.3% year-over-year to $0.94. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect K’s EPS to decline 5.2% to $3.66 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 14 analysts covering K stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” 

www.barchart.com

The configuration has been relatively stable over the past three months. 

On Oct. 31, Barclays PLC (BCS) analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a “Hold” rating on K and set a price target of $83.

The mean price target of $83.42 represents a marginal premium to K’s current price levels. Similarly, the Street-high price target of $83.50 suggests a slight upside potential. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BCS 21.17 +0.06 +0.28%
Barclays Plc ADR
$SPX 6,771.55 -80.42 -1.17%
S&P 500 Index
K 83.19 +0.13 +0.16%
Kellanova
FTXG 20.72 -0.02 -0.10%
Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

Most Popular News

AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock 1
This AI Stock Is Cheaper Than AMD and Crushing It in Returns
A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock 2
The QQQ ETF Could Gain 30% From Here, But It’s Also Waving a Giant, Dot-Com Era Red Flag
A hand holding a phone with the Reddit logo_ Mamun_Sheikh via Shutterstock_ 3
Reddit Stock Is Up on Q3 Earnings. Options Data Tells Us RDDT Could Be Headed Here Next.
Chevron Corp_ gas station- by MattGush via iStock 4
Chevron's Free Cash Flow Rises - An Expected Dividend Hike Could Push CVX 14% Higher
Palantir by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock 5
What Palantir’s 400x Valuation Teaches Us About Technicals, Tech Stocks, and Trading
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot