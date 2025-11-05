Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Rebounding on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Soy milk and pellets by bigfatcat via Pixabay
Soy milk and pellets by bigfatcat via Pixabay
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Soybeans are trading with 3 to 4 cent gains in the nearbys, with nearby November up 12 cents. pulled off the early lows on Tuesday, to close with contracts down 10 to 13 cents across most months. Some new selling was noted, with open interest rising 16,137 contracts on the double digit losses. There were another 5 deliveries issued overnight, taking the total to 1,093 for the month. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 9 3/4 cents lower at $10.46 1/2. Soymeal futures were down $3.80 to $4.50 to close out the day, with Soy Oil futures 18 to 31 points lower on Tuesday.

Overnight, China suspended some retaliatory tariffs on US goods but left on a 10% tariff from the Libation Day tariff response, with the total tariffs on US soybeans 13%. With the government shutdown and export sales data not reported, the market is trying to gauge how much US business China has taken in the last week. Basis movement in the North and PNW would suggest buyers have been somewhat active.

Bangladesh agreed to raise their purchase of US soybeans and meal, to $1.25 billion over the next 12 months, which is nearly triple their purchases last year.  

S&P Global estimates the US soybean yield is estimated at 53 bpa steady with last month. Production was tallied at 4.26 bbu. USDA will be out with their data next Friday the 14th according to a release last week.

EU soybean imports are estimated at 3.81 MMT since July 1 to November 2 according to the European Commission, down 0.78 MMT from the same period last year. 

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $11.08 1/4, down 11 1/2 cents, currently up 12 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.46 1/2, down 9 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.21 1/2, down 12 3/4 cents, currently up 3 cents

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.27 3/4, down 12 1/2 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.5029 +0.0383 +0.37%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ25 49.59 +0.06 +0.12%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ25 320.1 +2.7 +0.85%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1120-2 +12-0 +1.08%
Soybean
ZSX25 1120-2 +12-0 +1.08%
Soybean
ZSF26 1124-6 +3-2 +0.29%
Soybean

Most Popular News

AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock 1
This AI Stock Is Cheaper Than AMD and Crushing It in Returns
A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock 2
The QQQ ETF Could Gain 30% From Here, But It’s Also Waving a Giant, Dot-Com Era Red Flag
A hand holding a phone with the Reddit logo_ Mamun_Sheikh via Shutterstock_ 3
Reddit Stock Is Up on Q3 Earnings. Options Data Tells Us RDDT Could Be Headed Here Next.
Chevron Corp_ gas station- by MattGush via iStock 4
Chevron's Free Cash Flow Rises - An Expected Dividend Hike Could Push CVX 14% Higher
Palantir by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock 5
What Palantir’s 400x Valuation Teaches Us About Technicals, Tech Stocks, and Trading
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot