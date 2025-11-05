Corn Showing Fractional Losses Early on Wednesday

Corn price action is down to start the day, with fractional losses. Futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts down 2 to 3 cents at the final bell. Preliminary open interest was up 5,714 contracts on Tuesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 1/4 cents to $3.91 1/2.

S&P Global estimates the 2025 US corn yield at 185.5 bpa, steady from last month, with production at 16.803 bbu. The NASS Crop Production report is expected this month despite the government shutdown, with the dates pushed back to November 14.

CONAB estimates the 2025/26 ethanol production total out of Brazil at 36.16 billion liters, up from their 35.74 billion liter number previously.





Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.31 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down ½ cent

Nearby Cash was $3.91 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.44 3/4, down 2 cents, currently down ¼ cent

May 26 Corn closed at $4.53 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents, currently down ¾ cent