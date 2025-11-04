Hogs Falling Lower on Tuesday

Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock

Lean hog futures are down $1 to $1.50 so far on the Tuesday session. USDA’s national base hog price from Tuesday morning was reported at $84.07, up 66 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 21 cents on October 30 at $90.98.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was down $2.33 to $99.32 per cwt. The butt and rib were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 493,000 head. That is down even with last week and 4,974 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $79.525, down $1.075,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $80.825, down $1.375