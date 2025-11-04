Corn Easing Back on Tuesday AM Trade

Corn price action is down 3 to 4 cents on Tuesday morning. Futures posted 2 to 4 cent gains across most contracts on Monday, shrugging off early weakness to start the week. Preliminary open interest was up 4,760 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 1/4 cents to $3.95 3/4.

USDA tallied corn export shipments at 1.669 MT (65.7 mbu) during the week ending on October 30. That was 34.31% above the week prior and more than double the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 512,336 MT, with 282,975 MT headed to South Korea and 208,955 MT to Japan. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 12.257 MMT (482.54 mbu) since September 1, which is now 63.99% above the same period last year.

StoneX estimates the 2025 US corn yield at 186 bpa, an increase from the 185.9 bpa last month. The NASS Crop Production report is expected this month despite the government shutdown, with the dates pushed back to November 14.

CONAB estimates the 2025/26 ethanol production total out of Brazil at 36.16 billion liters, up from their 35.74 billion liter number previously.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.34 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently down 4 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.95 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.46 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently down 3 1/2 cents

May 26 Corn closed at $4.55 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents