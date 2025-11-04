Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Easing Back on Tuesday AM Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 34 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Yellow corn with husks removed by mute-gemini via Pixabay
Yellow corn with husks removed by mute-gemini via Pixabay
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Corn price action is down 3 to 4 cents on Tuesday morning. Futures posted 2 to 4 cent gains across most contracts on Monday, shrugging off early weakness to start the week. Preliminary open interest was up 4,760 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 1/4 cents to $3.95 3/4. 

USDA tallied corn export shipments at 1.669 MT (65.7 mbu) during the week ending on October 30. That was 34.31% above the week prior and more than double the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 512,336 MT, with 282,975 MT headed to South Korea and 208,955 MT to Japan. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 12.257 MMT (482.54 mbu) since September 1, which is now 63.99% above the same period last year.

StoneX estimates the 2025 US corn yield at 186 bpa, an increase from the 185.9 bpa last month. The NASS Crop Production report is expected this month despite the government shutdown, with the dates pushed back to November 14. 

CONAB estimates the 2025/26 ethanol production total out of Brazil at 36.16 billion liters, up from their 35.74 billion liter number previously. 

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.34 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently down 4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $3.95 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.46 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently down 3 1/2 cents

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.55 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 430-0 -4-2 -0.98%
Corn
ZCH26 442-6 -4-0 -0.90%
Corn
ZCZ25 430-0 -4-2 -0.98%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9048 -0.0429 -1.09%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
The Only 3 Dividend Kings You’ll Ever Need for a Lifetime of Income
Semiconductor by Sach336699 via Shutterstock 2
Qualcomm Is Becoming an AI Company. That Means Earnings on November 5 Could Supercharge QCOM Stock.
A concept image showing binary code with the ERROR message_ Image by Danich Marmai via Shutterstock_ 3
Nvidia Just Revealed a New Partnership with Palantir. Which Is the Better AI Stock to Buy?
Meta Platforms by Primakov via Shutterstock 4
'Aggressive' Spending Spooks Meta Platforms Investors. Should You Buy the Dip in META Stock?
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 5
Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Robinhood Stock Will Climb or Sink?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot